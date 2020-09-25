FOOTBALL
All 10 FBS conferences to play in fall as MAC agrees to 6-game schedule — The Mid-American Conference, the first major college football league to postpone its season because of the pandemic, became the final one to jump back in, making it 10 out of 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences that will play in the fall. MAC leaders on Friday voted unanimously to reverse their August decision to push football to spring. The MAC will instead open its season Nov. 4. Just like the other conferences returning to fall ball, the MAC cited advancements in COVID-19 antigen testing as key to the change of direction. The conference will begin testing athletes four times per week, starting Oct 5. If all goes well, by the first weekend of November, there will be college football from coast-to-coast. That seemed highly unlikely throughout much of the summer as the United States struggled to contain a virus that has killed more than 200,000 people across the country.
GOLF
Swafford grabs 2-shot lead at Puntacana — A hornet sting early and a bunch of birdies late carried Hudson Swafford to a 5-under 67 on Friday for a two-shot lead going into the weekend of the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. Sean O’Hair (67), former Southern Cal star Justin Suh (67) and Luke List (65) were two shots back.
