BEAVERTON — Caldera has only been open a couple of months, but Bend's newest high school can already boast it has a state champion.
Freshman Kamryn Meskill became the school’s first title winner Saturday morning at the Class 6A state championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton by winning the 50 yard freestyle in a time of 23.80 seconds, just beating Westview’s Stephanie Lee’s time of 24.28.
“It feels really incredible,” said Meskill, who was named the Mountain Valley Conference’s girls swimmer of the year. “It is an honor and so exciting.”
Meskill was calm and ready when she stepped onto the starting block in swimming's shortest sprinting event. It was the mindset, she said, that helped her.
“You can’t psych yourself out. You have to tell yourself that ‘you can do this,’ and not doubt yourself,” said Meskill, who also had a second place finish in the 100 freestyle. “Then you just have to let your body do the work, because you have put in enough work beforehand.”
As Caldera’s only girls swimmer at the state meet, Meskill scored all 18 of the team's points, which was good enough to earn the Wolfpack an 11th-place finish at state.
Lake Oswego would win the boys title and Westview won the girls title. None of the four Bend high schools brought home team trophies at the state meet, but five teams finished in the top 10.
Mountain View girls finished sixth in team standings, Bend High seventh, and Summit finished ninth. The Summit boys, the Mountain Valley Conference champions, finished ninth in the team standings with 25 points, but Mountain View would finish ahead of them with 26 points in eighth-place.
Mountain View was buoyed by a pair of first-place finishes in the short sprints, both coming from junior Diggory Dillingham.
Mountain View is the third school and third state that Dillingham has swam at in his three-year high school career. He helped his high school team in Iowa win a team title his freshman year, then won the 100 freestyle as a sophomore at North Carolina’s state meet.
He won the 100 freestyle (46.13) from the outside lane with more than a second to spare after already having the 50 freestyle title under his belt earlier in the meet.
His time of 20.78 in the 50 freestyle earned him all-American consideration and he was the lone swimmer to finish the event under 21 seconds. A great race even if the person who swam it thought otherwise.
“It was not a great race,” said Dillingham. “The wall was slick so after the turn, my feet shot up in the sky and I really had to focus to bring it in.”
Bend High’s top finish came in the girls 200 freestyle relay. The team of Ella Herron, Jacquelyn, Melia Costa and Grace Benson were 0.03 seconds away from winning the event, but finished second (1:39.01) behind Sunset (1:08.98).
The girls 200 individual medley relay team of Benson, Costa, Elizabeth Williams and Horning took fourth in the event with a time of 1:48.32. Benson would also medal in the 200 IM, finishing fifth (2:08.02). Makalu Ostrom finished seventh in the boys 500 freestyle (4:54.89) and sixth in the 100 backstroke (53.30).
The Summit relay team of Landon Egeland, Liam Gilman, Nicholas Manalang and Kian Warnock finished sixth in the boys 200 IM relay, finishing in 1:40.76. The Summit girls 200 freestyle team of Avery Goldblatt, Adelyn Malone, Sara Bergamasco and Clara Husaby finished fifth (1:41.69).
Warnock also took ninth in the 200 freestyle (1:46.39), Gilman took seventh in both the boys 200 IM (1:59.07) and 100 breaststroke (59.81), and Manalang took ninth in the boys 100 butterfly (53.22).
Two Storm juniors went fourth and fifth in the girls 500 freestyle with Ginger Kiefer (5:08.04) just beating out Husaby (5:10.40). In the boys 500 freestyle, Husaby would also take eighth in the 200 freestyle (55.64). Egeland finished fifth (4:45.80) in the boys 500 freestyle.
The boys 400 freestyle team of Hunter McGane, Egeland, Gilman and Warnock finished eighth (3:19.15). The girls 400 freestyle team of Husaby, Avery Goldblatt, Kiefer and Bridget Sortor would also finish eighth (3:39.33).
Mountain View got third place in the 200 IM relay team of senior Elli Williams, junior Kinley Wigle, sophomore Sienna LeFeber and sophomore Lexi Williams and finished in 1:48.98. Lexi Williams finished fourth in the 50 freestyle (24:27) and Elli Williams finished sixth (24.55). In the 200 freestyle, LeFeber finished ninth (1:56.61). Freshman Christian Carleton took fourth in the 100 breaststroke (58.63).
Wigle would earn all-American consideration in the 100 breaststroke in an event that featured three Central Oregon swimmers finishing in the top four. Wigle finished second (1:02.80) which was followed by Bend High’s Costa (1:04.58) and Benson (1:04.58).
The girls 400 freestyle relay team of Elli Williams, Lexi Williams, Wigle and LeFeber finished third (3:34.11) behind Lake Oswego and Westview.
Caldera’s Campbell McKean finished fourth in the 200 IM (1:55.66) and third in the 100 backstroke (51.52) and fellow freshman Holden Short finished ninth in the 500 freestyle (4:55.93).
