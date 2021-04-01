Garza, Howard win AP awards
Luka Garza, the 6-foot-11, 265-pound senior center for Iowa is The Associated Press men’s college basketball national player of the year after finishing second last season. He was the runaway choice for the award announced Thursday, receiving 50 of 63 votes from AP Top 25 voters.
Ayo Dosunmu, who led Illinois to the Big Ten Tournament title and a No. 1 NCAA seed, was second with six votes, followed by Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham with three. Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Baylor’s Jared Butler each earned two votes.
Garza ranked second nationally by averaging 24.1 points with 8.7 rebounds. .
Garza finished as the career scoring leader (2,306) at Iowa, which will retire his No. 55 jersey.
Also Thursday, Michigan coach Juwan Howard was named AP men’s college basketball coach of the year, receiving 35 of 63 votes from a national media panel. Gonzaga’s Mark Few was second with 16 votes, and Baylor’s Scott Drew and Alabama’s Nate Oats each received five.
The Wolverines reached as high as No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and finished No. 4 after a 19-3 regular season.
Also Thursday, North Carolina head coach Roy Williams surprised many when he announced his retirement after 18 seasons with the Tar Heels and 33 overall as a head coach. Williams said he came to the decision because he no longer feels that “he is the right man for the job.”
