TRACK & FIELD
World record caps Olympic trials
EUGENE — The close of the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials was worth the wait on Sunday night at Hayward Field. The meet finished with a flourish after a delay of about five hours because of extreme heat in Eugene as hurdler Sydney McLaughlin set a world record, Oregon Ducks star Cole Hocker kicked to victory and several other young stars made their first Olympic teams.
McLaughlin passed Dalilah Muhammad late in the women’s 400-meter hurdles final and clocked a world-record time of 51.90 seconds to break Muhammad’s 2019 mark of 52.16. In the men’s 1,500 final, Hocker used a big kick to overtake Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz on the final straightaway. Centrowitz finished second, with Notre Dame’s Yared Nuguse third.
Meanwhile, LSU’s JuVaughn Harrison won both the high jump and the long jump, 19-year-old Athing Mu raced to victory in the women’s 800 and 17-year-old Erriyon Knighton made the Olympic team with a third-place finish in the men’s 200 final.
“It's one of those moments you think about and dream about and play in your head that you'll put it together," McLaughlin said of her world record.
Her record was the highlight of a day that included other kinds of history.
Harrison became the first American to make it in both the high and long jumps at one Olympics since Jim Thorpe in 1912, according to Olympic historian Bill Mallon.
Harrison shared the spotlight with Knighton, who is the youngest male member of the U.S. Olympic track team since Jim Ryun in 1964.
Noah Lyles won the 200 meters to punch his Olympic ticket, then celebrated by kneeling on the track and clasping his hands together: “I just stopped stressing and let my body do what it does,” he said after posting a world-leading time of 19.74 that came on the heels of some lackluster runs through the 100 and 200 rounds.
Earlier on Sunday Temperatures at Hayward Field reached 108 degrees and the surface of the track exceeded 150. Action was halted at 3 p.m. and resumed at 8:30 p.m.
—Bulletin wire reports
