Mountain View needed a win Thursday night to keep pace in a top-loaded Mountain Valley Conference. A victory at home over a five-win McKay squad would have kept the Cougars within a game of one of the conference’s three guaranteed playoff spots.
Instead, the game turned into one that the Cougars wish they could have back.
“We feel like that was a game we had to win,” said Mountain View coach Megan Dickerson.
And the Cougars (2-3 MVC, 9-6 overall) had their chances against the Royal Scots (2-3, 6-9).
With one second left in regulation, Mountain View had an empty trip at the free-throw line (the Cougars missed 11 foul shots in the game) when one make would have all but sealed a victory. Instead, the game went to overtime.
In overtime, with a one-point lead and less than 10 seconds left on the clock, all Mountain View needed to do was hold on to the ball to drain the clock.
Instead, an unneeded shot bounced off the rim.
The missed shot started a fast break for McKay’s Skye Miller, who raced up the court and found Cheyenne Allmond, who just beat the buzzer with a layup.
McKay returned to Salem with a 40-39 overtime victory, and Mountain View was left wondering: What just happened?
“It wasn’t a one-person loss,” said Cougars senior Bailey Dickerson, who finished with game-high 23 points. “As a team, we lost this game. It wasn’t just one scenario that lost us the game. It might look like that because they won on a last-second shot, but there were many things that caused us to be down and lose this one.”
Through the first half, getting to overtime seemed like wishful thinking. McKay’s defense flustered Mountain View’s offense. The Cougars settled for shots from the outside, going against their game plan of spreading out and attacking the zone.
McKay turned a one-point lead after the first quarter into a 20-12 lead at halftime, holding the Cougars to just five points in the second quarter.
“We were pretty passive in the first half against their 3-2 (zone defense),” Megan Dickerson said. “They really pack it in, and it is hard to play against especially when we weren’t shooting the ball well. Our message at halftime was to be more aggressive off the dribble and attacking the zone.”
But being more aggressive on offense would prove to be challenging with McKay’s offensive strategy in the second half.
The Royal Scots appeared to be all too willing to stall on offense to and have the final score the same as it was at halftime. Without a shot clock, they were able to do so.
“It said to me that they knew we were capable of getting right back in the game and taking the lead if they weren’t smart with the ball or weren’t scoring,” Megan Dickerson said of McKay’s stalling tactics.
However, the Scots’ plan failed. Mountain View extended its defense and forced multiple turnovers that were converted into points on the fast break.
The Cougars scored 12 of the second half’s first 13 points to take their first lead since the first quarter.
“We just knew that we couldn’t let them blow us out of the gym. This is our house, and that was not OK,” Bailey Dickerson said. “We battled our way and got back up.”
Neither team would be able to deliver the knockout blow in regulation time. The game was tied after the third and fourth quarters. Mountain View junior guard Kailynn Bowles had five of her nine points in the second half to keep the game tight.
Mountain View will wrap up its first half of MVC play Saturday on the road against Sprague (0-5, 4-12), hoping Thursday night’s harsh lessons will translate into success in the second half of the league schedule.
“We have to play our game,” Bailey Dickerson said. “We just have to go into every game knowing that if we play our stuff, then we can challenge other teams.”
