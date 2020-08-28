OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Rory McIlroy doesn’t need fans to keep his head in the game at the BMW Championship. Olympia Fields is so tough it won’t allow anything but his full attention on every shot.
McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay made their share of mistakes Friday and shrugged them off because that’s bound to happen on the toughest test the PGA Tour has seen this year.
By the end of another steamy afternoon south of Chicago, they were the sole survivors to par.
McIlroy had a 1-under 69 to share the 36-hole lead with Cantlay.
It was plenty tough for Tiger Woods, whose PGA Tour season appears to be two rounds from being over.
He didn’t have enough good shots to atone for his bad ones, and he had to make a 35-foot par putt on his final hole to shoot 75, leaving him nine shots behind.
Cantlay holed a 50-foot chip for birdie, and holed out a 50-yard wedge for eagle. He also missed the green on three of the par 3s, the last one leading to a double bogey. It added to a 68, matching the best score of the round.
Cantlay and McIlroy were at 1-under 139, one shot ahead of Hideki Matsuyama and Dustin Johnson, who were going in opposite directions when it was time to sign their scorecards. Matsuyama, the only player to reach 4 under at any point this week, dropped four shots over his last 10 holes for a 73. Johnson finished birdie-birdie for 69.
Also Friday:
Stoelting returns to grab share of early lead at Arkansas Championship: ROGERS, Ark. — Jackie Stoelting returned from a 14-month maternity break to take a share of the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. With her mother with her to look after son Baron, the 34-year-old Stoelting had a bogey-free 7-under 64 to join Anna Nordqvist and rookie Esther Lee atop the leaderboard. She made her first tour start since June 2019. Stacy Lewis birdied the last two holes for a 66. The former University of Arkansas player won the 2014 event at Pinnacle. Sei Young Kim was a stroke back with Katherine Kirk, Austin Ernst, Stephanie Meadow, Mina Harigae and Maria Fernanda Torres. Angela Stanford, Lizette Salas, Dana Finkelstein and Jing Yan joined Lewis at 66. Nelly Korda and 2013 winner Inbee Park topped the group at 67. Juli Inkster, the 60-year-old Hall of Famer, had a 69 in her first event of the year. She had a triple-bogey 7 on the par-4 12th, her third hole of the day. Race to CME Globe leader Danielle Kang also shot 69. Alexa Pano, the 16-year-old Florida amateur playing on a sponsor exemption, had a 72. Coming off the Women’s British Open last week, the tour is week next week before the major ANA Inspiration in California.
Walters hanging on at U.K. Championship: BIRMINGHAM, England — South African golfer Justin Walters shot 1-under 71 to stay in the lead after the second round of the U.K. Championship on the European Tour. Walters saw his lead cut from three strokes to one.He was just ahead of Benjamin Hebert of France (69). Paul Waring of England was a shot further back after a 67. Two more Englishmen, Marcus Armitage (68) and Matthew Jordan (69), were at 6 under alongside Ryan Fox of New Zealand (67) and Bernd Wiesberger of Austria (71).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.