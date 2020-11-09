LOCAL SPORTS
MBSEF to hold virtual fundraiser
The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation will hold its 34th annual Snowball Auction virtually this year, Saturday from 6 to 7 p.m.
Silent auction items and raffle packages are available now for online bidding. The silent auction and raffle will close on Monday at noon.
All proceeds help support more than 600 youth athletes access MBSEF’s competitive sports programs that include nordic skiing, alpine skiing, freeride skiing/snowboarding and cycling.
There are more than 50 auction items available. The raffle ($10 per ticket) includes a Honda Snow Blower with Tracks, 20 bottles of wine and a three-night stay in Central Washington's Methow Valley.
To start bidding, visit mbsef2020.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse.
For more information, email molly@mbsef.org or call 541-388-0002.
—Bulletin staff report
