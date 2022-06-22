The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation has hired Amy Tarnow as its new executive director, according to a Wednesday news release.
Tarnow succeeds John Schiemer, who announced in April that he would be stepping down after 10 years of leading the Bend-based youth skiing and snowboarding organization.
Tarnow comes to MBSEF with more than 20 years of experience with Bend-La Pine Schools in teaching, administrative, and leadership roles, according to the release. Most recently, Tarnow has been the lead administrator for online and GED programs as well as the Canvas Learning Management System.
Tarnow is also a former World Cup-level snowboarder and an MBSEF parent and volunteer.
“I’m thrilled I get to work with our MBSEF athletes, families, staff and coaches as we continue to grow a world-class winter sports competition program,” Tarnow was quoted in the release. “This really is a dream job and I look forward to putting my heart into our programs.”
Kirk Schueler, chair of the board of directors for MBSEF, noted that "the past 10 years under the guidance of John Schiemer has left the organization poised for future success; Amy's cumulative experience will help MBSEF reach new heights in the years to come."
