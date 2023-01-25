For just the second time in 35 years, the Bend High football program is seeking a new head coach.
After 11 years at the helm for the Lava Bears, Matt Craven is stepping down.
With his son Sean wrapping up his high school football career this past fall and weary from the year-long grind of head coaching duties, Craven felt it was time to pass the coaching torch to someone else.
“I enjoyed my time as a head coach,” Craven said. “It becomes a year-round job and I just don’t want to deal with the administrative side of coaching.”
Craven, 48, graduated from Bend High in 1993 and was a standout football and track and field athlete.
He then went to Linfield College, where he was a four-year football letterman at defensive back for the Wildcats and earned NAIA academic all-America honors in his senior year. This past fall, he was inducted into Linfield’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
Craven has coached high school football for the last 25 years. He took over as head coach at Bend in 2012, after former coach Craig Walker spent nearly a quarter of a century leading the Lava Bear football program.
In Craven's 11 seasons, the Lava Bears posted a record of 48-55. This past fall, Bend enjoyed one of the best seasons in school history, winning 10 games and advancing to the Class 5A state semifinals for just the fourth time.
“One of the highs of the head football coach, you get to decide to go for 2 with two seconds left in the game. Those are always fun,” Craven said. “The low points are the current school schedule and how late practice has to go, and fundraising.”
Going into this school year, Craven, a math teacher at Bend High, figured this would be his last season as head coach.
“I had pointed to this year mentally, but tried to keep it to myself,” he said. “But when it comes down to it, there are a lot of things that being a head coach, I don’t want to have to deal with anymore.”
But Craven said he does not see himself completely leaving the game or coaching. After all, he was the track and field head coach at Bend for seven years and he is still currently an assistant coach for track.
“I think I will coach (football) again in the future,” Craven said. “I just don’t want to be the head coach.”
