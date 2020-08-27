OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — One of the toughest tests of the year made it clear that par would be a great score at Olympia Fields. Leave it to Hideki Matsuyama to make a 65-foot birdie putt on his final hole Thursday to lead the BMW Championship.
Matsuyama, the Japanese player who has gone three years since his last victory, birdied two of his last three holes for a 3-under 67, one of only three rounds under par on a course that was long, tough, firm, fast and nothing like the last two weeks.
Tyler Duncan, just outside the top 30 as he tries to earn his first trip to the Tour Championship, made an 8-foot par putt on his last hole for a 68.
Mackenzie Hughes, one of only four players who reached 3 under at any point in his round, was another shot behind.
“I’m not sure really what I had going today, but that last putt, the long putt that went in, very happy with that one,” Matsuyama said. “So we’ll remember that one.”
Tiger Woods needs to finish around fourth to have any hope of returning to East Lake next week in Atlanta to chase the $15 million bonus for the FedEx Cup winner. He was hovering around even par a few shots out of the lead. He finished with three straight bogeys for a 73 .
Also Thursday:
Walters takes early 3-stroke lead at U.K. Championship: SUTTON COLDFIELD, England — Justin Walters took full advantage of his early start time to shoot an 8-under 64 in the first round of the rain-affected U.K. Championship, giving him a three-shot clubhouse lead. Walters made six birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free round. When play was stopped for the day because of darkness, 59 players had yet to complete their rounds.
