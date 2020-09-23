BASEBALL
Mariners keep playoff hopes alive with win over Astros — Nick Margevicius tossed six shutout innings, Ty France drove in a pair of runs and the Seattle Mariners kept their slim postseason hopes alive with a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros on Wednesday. Seattle closed out the home portion of its schedule taking two of three from the Astros and enter the final weekend three back of Houston with four games to play for second place in the AL West. Seattle closes with four games at Oakland, while the Astros go to Texas for four games. But it’s not just Seattle still nipping at the Astros. The Los Angeles Angels won again on Wednesday and are 2½ games behind the Astros. It was Seattle’s first series win against Houston since Sept. 17-19, 2018, when the Mariners took two of three.
BASKETBALL
Celtics’ Hayward, wife welcome first son — Celtics forward Gordon Hayward and wife Robyn are parents for a fourth time. Robyn Hayward announced the birth of the couple’s first son — Gordon Theodore Hayward — on Wednesday, a couple hours before the Celtics would face the Miami Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. Hayward had originally planned to leave the bubble for the birth, but remained with the Celtics. He got some unplanned time off earlier in Boston’s postseason run because of a sprained ankle, and spent some of that with his wife and daughters before returning to the NBA campus. Robyn Hayward said the baby — who was already wearing Celtics apparel Wednesday with his father’s name and number on the back — will go by Theo, despite his father’s preference that he go by GT.
FOOTBALL
Raiders place guard Incognito on short-term IR — The Las Vegas Raiders placed starting left guard Richie Incognito on injured reserve with an Achilles injury, the latest injury to their offensive line. Incognito left Monday night’s 34-24 win over New Orleans in the first quarter with the injury that slowed him in practice the previous week. The Raiders then decided Wednesday to shut him down for at least three games on injured reserve. Incognito will be eligible to return for the home game Oct. 25 against Tampa Bay after missing games against New England, Buffalo and Kansas City. The Raiders signed Incognito in May 2019 after he sat out the previous season and dealt with several off-field legal issues. Fourth-round rookie John Simpson stepped in for Incognito Monday and the Raiders offense didn’t miss a beat, scoring four touchdowns and two field goals on seven drives with Simpson in the game. Simpson had struggled in practice last Wednesday before performing solidly in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.