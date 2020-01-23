MLB to sponsor U.S. women’s team
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is using its financial muscle to support the U.S. women’s softball team, which already is assured a spot in the Tokyo Olympics while the American men’s baseball team struggles to qualify.
MLB announced an agreement Thursday to become presenting sponsor of the women’s “Stand Beside Her” tour, a slate of exhibition games leading up to the Olympic tournament set for July 22-28.
“We’re both bat-and-ball sports. Even though we’re not the same sport, there are so many similarities that you just can’t ignore,” said Kim Ng, MLB’s senior vice president for baseball operations. “It was important for us to make sure that they have this acknowledgment and recognition of their ability and their talent.”
Softball began as an Olympic sport for the 1996 Atlanta Games. The U.S. won gold medals , then lost to Japan in the 2008 gold-medal game.
Baseball and softball were dropped for the next two Olympics, then restored for this year, when the U.S. and Japan will be joined by Australia, Canada, Italy and Mexico . The sports are likely to be dropped for 2024 in Paris but could return four years later in Los Angeles.
The U.S. men’s baseball team stumbled in its first attempt to qualify, wasting a ninth-inning lead against Mexico in the final game of the Premier12 tournament . The U.S. has two more chances to join Israel, Japan, Mexico and South Korea in the Olympic field: an Americas tournament in Arizona (March 22-26) and a final tournament in Taiwan (April 1-5).
— The Associated Press
