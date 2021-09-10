MADRAS — It has been a wild couple of weeks for the the Madras and Sisters football programs, the last couple of days especially.
The Outlaws and White Buffalos were scheduled to play in Sisters Thursday evening, then the game was moved to Madras in the hopes of better air quality. But the game was postponed just before kickoff after the winds changed, making the game unplayable per OSAA rules due to an air quality index of more than 100.
“When we came back out (of the locker room) it was a completely different world,” said Madras coach Kurt Taylor. “It was windy and the smoke came in from the northwest and just pummeled us.”
As of Friday afternoon, the two teams that have yet to play a football game this season were rescheduled to square off Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Madras.
A doubleheader was scheduled at White Buffalo Stadium Friday night, as Madras was to be the neutral site for the Burns-Klamath Union matchup. Those teams were seeking a less-smoky place to play their game, and they were set to kickoff at 5 p.m.
The game being played in Madras was beneficial for all parties involved. Burns and Klamath Union had a playable field, while Madras and Sisters got to start their seasons by getting the needed officials who will double-up their duties and call two games.
The three major issues facing high school sports in Oregon — COVID-19, air quality and shortage of officials — have taken aim at the schools in Central Oregon. And few have been hit harder than the Sisters and Madras High football teams. Thursday marked the second week in a row that games were postponed for both programs.
“It is a roller coaster of a ride this season,” said Madras coach Kurt Taylor. “And we thought last year was wild.”
On Thursday night, 25 minutes after kickoff was scheduled in Madras, it was announced that the air quality exceeded 100 AQI, meaning the contest could not be played per OSAA guidelines.
Madras was able to play in its jamboree the final week of August, but had its first game on Sept. 3 canceled due to its opponent, Corbett, being in COVID-19 protocols.
Sisters, before Friday night at least, had yet to take the field against another opponent, in any setting. A COVID-19 outbreak in the Sisters program forced the team to miss its jamboree. Then the Outlaws' first-week matchup against Burns on Sept. 3 was canceled due to poor air quality.
“Every week it is something new,” said Sisters first-year coach Clayton Hall. “It is really tough for our boys. It is getting difficult to keep them up and motivated. We started in early July four days a week. Kids are ready to go, and we are getting to a point where we are ready to play somebody else and showcase our talents.”
Both teams were hopeful that the game would be played Friday evening. However, there was a reason the game was originally scheduled for a Thursday rather than a Friday: an official shortage.
“Our numbers are way way down and it is reaching a crisis mode,” said Jack Folliard, the executive director of the Oregon Athletic Officials Association. “It is difficult for athletic directors to schedule contests because of the shortage of officials.”
Folliard said that the official shortage is not just a football issue, but rather all sports. According to newofficials.org — a website on which those interested can sign up to become an official — from 2019 to 2021, the number of high school sports officials in Oregon dropped from 3,469 to 2,552.
“The only way to get games is when they can be rescheduled,” Folliard said. “Traditional Friday night games are being moved to Saturday to accommodate officials.”
As of early Friday evening, it was game on for the Madras and Sisters football teams, as officials were scheduled to work the game. The only lingering question was the air quality.
“The boys have to get out and play, and they are hungry to get out to play,” said Hall, who added he has not seen anything like this in his nine years of coaching high school football. “It doesn't matter who or where we play, we just want to play."
