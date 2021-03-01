Madras started off the high school sports season with a resounding win.
In its season opener, the White Buffaloes boys soccer team rolled Molalla 6-1, getting two goals each from junior Luis Benitez and senior Leo Gutierrez.
It was the first high school sports played in Central Oregon in nearly year, since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020.
“I think we were a little more prepared and a little more skilled at the skill positions,” said Madras coach Clark Jones. “A unit of eight to 10 kids have been playing consistently two to three times a week since August. The leadership and the chemistry was there.”
Junior Manny Flores and senior Isarael Penaloza each pitched in to the scoring while senior Javier Sedano finished with three assists on the team’s six goals.
After one of the more memorable season openers for Jones, it will be a quick turnaround, as Madras travels to face Tri-Valley League rival Molalla again on Thursday for back-to-back matches.
“To get a successful team, you have to have discipline and focus,” Jones said. “We are hoping to keep that the next three days and get another positive result.”
Creswell 1, La Pine 0The girl’s soccer battle against Creswell fell short, as the Hawks fell 1-0 on a muddy football field in their season opener in La Pine.
Creswell broke the scoreless tie with 10 minutes left in the second half. It was an evenly played game with Creswell taking one more shot on goal than La Pine (6-5). Although the shots were close, there was a feeling the team left some goals on the field.
“We had some really good chances,” said first-year La Pine coach Mark Trapp. “They just weren’t confident with the ball. We have to learn to finish. We will take care of that.”
Although it was not the outcome the Hawks had hoped for, Trapp could see in his players’ faces that joy of being back on the field in competition for the first time since October 2019.
“This was a win right there because of everything they have been through — being away from their field, school online, that was difficult,” Trapp said. “They would stay after and just talk because they couldn’t see each other at school.”
The Hawks will travel to face Santiam Christian in Corvallis on Saturday.
