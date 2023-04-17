His No. 11 jersey is retired at Redmond High, but starting next season Maarty Leunen will be on the sidelines coaching the boys basketball team at Redmond's intracity-rival Ridgeview, the school announced on Saturday.
Leunen, who played professional basketball overseas for 13 years, mostly in Italy, takes over for Jake Miller, who was the Ravens coach for the last five years since taking over in the middle of the 2018 season.
Once Miller stepped down, parents and Ridgeview administrators began floating the idea to Leunen, who had been an assistant coach for his alma mater, about stepping in to fill the vacancy.
“I’m feeling really good about it,” Leunen said. “Not too many opportunities pop up like this in your home city. I’m looking forward to getting after it. I know I’m a Redmond (High) guy, but this is all about the (Redmond) community.”
Leunen is perhaps the most accomplished basketball player ever from Central Oregon. Twice, Leunen led the Panthers to the Class 4A state championship game (when there were only four classifications in Oregon), bringing home a state title in 2003. In 2004, he was named Oregon’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
After playing four years at Oregon, helping the Ducks reach the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight in 2007, the 6-foot-9 forward was drafted in the second round of the 2008 NBA draft by the Houston Rockets. But he spent all of his lengthy professional career playing overseas.
From 2008 to 2021, Leunen played professionally in Turkey, Italy and Germany before retiring in 2021. As his career began to reach the end, he knew that coaching would be in his future.
After retiring from playing, Leunen returned to Central Oregon in 2021 to work as a banker for Summit Bank and for the past two winters has been an assistant coach at Redmond, which had back-to-back fifth-place finishes at the 5A state tournament.
“Basketball is my passion and I was fortunate to play for a long time,” Leunen said. “It is all about teaching the next generation of what I have learned over my long career.”
