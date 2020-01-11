LSU expects CFP fan advantage

NEW ORLEANS — Clemson was at an obvious disadvantage as far as the crowd was concerned at the Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State in Glendale, Arizona. That is expected to be the case again during Monday night’s national championship game against LSU.

At least 62% of the seats at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans are expected to be filled by LSU fans, according to a projection from Vivid Seats. And that number is likely to increase as game time gets closer.

Clemson has a loyal fan base that travels well, but LSU’s campus is less than 90 minutes away from the Superdome. It is a nearly nine-hour road trip from Clemson to New Orleans.

“We’ll have a good amount of fans there because we have really good fans, but it’s just hard,” Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “That’s in their backyard. It’s going to be mostly LSU, but it was mostly Ohio State in Arizona too, so it’s going to be similar. Definitely going to be electric and really fun.”

A review of resale ticket sites Saturday showed the cheapest seat for Monday’s game at $805.

Ohio State fans made up approximately 70% of the crowd at the Fiesta Bowl in Arizona, but the lack of a home-field advantage did not seem to bother Clemson.

The Tigers rallied from a 16-0 deficit to earn a 29-23 victory and a spot in the national title game for the fourth time in five years.

Clemson players believe playing road games earlier this year, as well as essentially a road game in the Fiesta Bowl, should help them come Monday night.

“We have to be clean with our communication and execution so that everyone’s on the same page and we’re not sending mixed messages and have some people thinking it’s one thing and it’s really another,” tackle Jackson Carman said. “We need to do a really good job of communicating.”

