TRIATHLON
Locals fare well at Deschutes Dash
Several Central Oregon athletes won races at the Deschutes Dash multisport events, held Saturday near Wickiup Reservoir.
A sprint-distance triathlon and Olympic-distance triathlon were contested, among many other multisport races.
The Olympic-distance triathlon included a 1,500-meter swim in Wickiup Reservoir, a 23-mile road bike ride and a 6.2-mile trail run.
Bend men swept the top three places in the Olympic distance, as John Craft won in 1:39:12, Michael Stadnisky was second in 1:42:36, and Joseph Beckerley took third in 1:42:51.
Bend's Lauren T'Kint De Roodenbeke won the women's Olympic-distance triathlon in 1:47:33.
The sprint-distance triathlon included an 800-meter swim in Wickiup Reservoir, a 12-mile road bike ride and a 3.1-mile trail run.
Daniella Dispenza, of Bend, won the women's sprint triathlon in 1 hour, 15 minutes, 4 seconds. Hannah Young, of Madras, finished second in 1:20:44.
Scott Taylor, of Tigard, won the men's sprint-distance triathlon in 59:13.
—Bulletin staff report
