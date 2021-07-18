The Central Oregon Senior Women’s Golf Association (COSWGA) is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
Started in 1991 with six clubs and less than 100 members, it has grown to 10 participating clubs and 160 women age 50 or older. It continues to offer stroke-play competition from May through September.
Membership has also been extended to select auxiliary clubs, providing an opportunity for even more women to play. The membership fee is $125 annually. The prizes are pro shop vouchers awarded to first- through fourth-place gross and net winners in four flights, plus closest to the pin and accuracy drive for each flight.
The 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, but all the members and the officers carried over into the 2021 season.
“Having a year off, so to speak, gave the organization a chance to make operational improvements,” said COSWGA president Molly Mount, in a press release.
Vice president Bonnie Gaston noted that the organization was rebranded with a more modern logo and processes and procedures were all updated.
What hasn’t changed is the format and the consistently run tournaments. The membership has low to high handicappers with some exceptional players, regardless of their age.
For the past 25 years, Crooked River Ranch Golf Course has hosted a “Rally for the Cure” for the Susan Komen Foundation, which promotes breast cancer awareness and research, in conjunction with a tournament. This year’s event was held on Monday. The players wore pink and COSWGA cancer survivors were recognized.
Golf has made a comeback in popularity, and senior ladies with COSWGA have never lost their interest.
“We plan to keep going another 30 years,” Mount said.
