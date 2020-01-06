It was the third day of our trip into the Bob Marshall Wilderness. In the morning we would saddle up and ride over the backbone of the world and back to civilization.

When we turned the corner with the bridge in sight, I spied a small pocket reachable with a long cast at the mouth of a small creek. There had to be a good fish there.

Kneeling, I checked the tippet for nicks, cut off a few inches and knotted on a No. 8 Renegade. It was big. It was ugly. It was tied in China. It had come in a selection of bargain bin dries and wets and I had bummed it off one of my buddies. But from down below, the trout would take it for an ant. A big carpenter ant.

One cast.

The double taper slid through my fingers and shot through the guides, the leader straightened out, the fly dropped on the edge of the seam.

A trout rose and gulped and when the line came straight, I saw it. Twenty inches of West Slope cutthroat.

It took to the air time and again in long, high leaps, six jumps in all with two long runs down across the pool.

Tracy Wilson brought the net and together we admired the biggest trout we had seen yet in the North Fork Sun River.

I’ve been fishing and tying flies since I was 12 but I appreciate fly design now more than ever. That No. 8 Renegade wouldn’t win any beauty contests but it caught that fish because I made one precise cast when it mattered, and I used a fly that was quite different from what the trout had seen.

The art of tying is growing at an explosive rate now with new materials and new techniques, and the smart angler should take advantage of improved and different flies.

With this in mind, here are a dozen patterns to try in 2020.

The Chubby Chernobyl Ant is not a new trout fly, but tied small it represents a departure from the norm. Sized down to a No. 14, it becomes a stealth choice for high mountain lakes and streams. The poly wing makes it easy to see in riffled water.

In the same tradition comes Rio’s Big Boned Caddis with the profile of a fluttering caddis. Try it in tan, olive or orange in Nos. 12, 14 and 16.

The Tied Down Caddis is a classic pattern, but it has fallen out of general use. Try it with a beadhead and put speckles on the wing with a permanent marker. Fish it on the Metolius and the McKenzie on summer evenings.

My new favorite grasshopper pattern is Mason’s Secret Sauce Hopper from Rainy’s Flies in Logan, Utah. When fishing in a group and everyone is throwing hoppers, you should be the one fishing Mason’s Secret Sauce, in yellow, tan, cinnamon, green or purple.

First tied as a hatching caddis, the Carey Special represents a dragonfly nymph or a leech for Diamond Lake, Crane Prairie, Lava Lake and other places trout feed on dragons. Weight it, build the body with peacock and use a fine green or red rib.

In mid-spring, before the bugs begin to pop, think stonefly nymphs and don’t overlook the yellow sally. Kris Keller’s Matte Demon Stone Sally is well-proportioned, detailed and extremely tempting with knotted fibbets for legs and a black beadhead.

When trout are close to the bottom, a heavy Perdigon nymph may be just the thing. Tie on a No. 14 Spanish Bullet and run it in tandem with a smaller nymph.

Look in any big trout angler’s fly box and you will see the same obligatory sculpin patterns. Fish something different! Like Rio’s Pocket Rocket, which doesn’t look a lot like a sculpin but is lively in the water and gets down fast with heavy eyes.

In the same vein, Empie’s Deadly Shiner is a small, flashy streamer. Tied on a No. 8 hook, it comes in pearl, gold, copper and silver, but I like the pearl best.

A hatch of blue-winged olive mayflies can happen any time of year. Be ready with Furimsky’s BWO BDE, which stands for best dry fly ever.

Staton’s Everything Dry is designed to imitate every major species and stage of the dry. Tied with a dark shuck tail and biot body, the poly spinner wing suggests mayfly, but the top wing says caddis or stonefly.

In that blessed hour before a callibaetis hatch, it’s hard to go wrong with an emerger pattern. Even after the fish begin to rise many trout will continue to feed below the surface. Tie on a Smith’s Emerger Callibaetis from Rainy’s Flies. Fish it with a floating line or a slow-sink; keep the line tight, and don’t be afraid to retrieve with intermittent 1-inch strips. This pattern is tied on a curved hook, the wings almost dry in that most vulnerable moment of its life. Trout are watching. One of them is going to eat it.