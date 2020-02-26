Local youth to be featured on ‘American Ninja Warrior Junior”

Bend youth on Ninja Warrior show
Bend’s Shae McCarl is set to compete in the 9-10 age division of the Universal Kids television series “American Ninja Warrior Junior,” which debuts a new episode of its second season on Saturday at 7 p.m., according to a news release.
McCarl will compete against junior ninjas from across the nation as she vies to be crowned the ultimate Ninja Warrior.
The junior ninjas will face off on head-to-head courses alongside first-season reigning champions and fan favorites in three age brackets: 9-10, 11-12, and 13-14.
New to the course for the second season are 10 iconic American Ninja Warrior obstacles, including the shrinking and floating steps, the little dipper, spider walls, double-tilt ladders, crazy cliffhanger, the block run, flying squirrel, wingnuts and skyhooks.
Three final winners (one per age bracket) will ultimately be crowned “American Ninja Warrior Junior” champions on June 13.
New “American Ninja Warrior Junior” episodes air every Saturday at 7 p.m. on Universal Kids.
