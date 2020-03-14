Local skiers shine at Western meet
MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN, Calif. — A number of skiers from Central Oregon posted top-20 results at the Western U.S. High School Championships. The local skiers represented the Central Oregon-based Oregon School Ski Association.
High winds caused the cancellation of Saturday’s competition, which followed giant slalom racing on Friday. In the GS, Miles Kemph of Mountain View High School posted the top OSSA finish, placing fifth. Among other OSSA finishers, Evan Palmer (Sisters High) placed 14th, and Aaron Duarte (Bend High) was 15th.
In the girls GS Friday, top OSSA finishers were Nicole Fournier (Summit High) in sixth place and Morgan Berg (Mountain View High) in 19th.
A total of two dozen OSSA skiers took part in the competition.
— Bulletin staff report
