NORDIC SKIING
Locals fare well at junior nationals
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — Nordic skiers with the Bend-based Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation posted solid results at the abbreviated 2020 U.S. Junior National Championships at the Auburn Ski Club, staged last Monday through Thursday.
Skiers competed in the classic individual race last Monday and the freestyle sprint race on Wednesday, but the mass-start freestyle race and the classic relay race scheduled for later in the week were canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Leading the way for MBSEF was Annie McColgan, a Bend High senior, racing in the U18 female class. McColgan finished third in the freestyle sprint finals and 15th in the classic individual relay.
Hunter Greene of MBSEF finished fifth in the U20 men's final of the freestyle sprint.
Evan Grover of MBSEF, racing in the U16 male category, finished fifth in both the freestyle sprint final and the classic individual race.
Other U16 males with MBSEF posted top-25 results in the classic individual race, including Cole Shockey (16th) and Zachary Jayne (23rd).
In the U16 female category, Greta Leitheiser of MBSEF was 17th in the individual classic. Jack Conde, a U18 male with MBSEF, finished 19th in the individual classic.
Skiers qualified for the Junior National Team through a series of races held at Mt. Bachelor ski area, Mt. Spokane, Washington, and Winthrop, Washington.
—Bulletin staff report
