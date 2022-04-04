ifb
The Oregon High Desert Storm’s Parker Lapsley (22) runs through the Idaho Horsemen’s defenders during a semipro indoor football playoff game last season in Redmond.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

LOCAL FOOTBALL

High Desert Storm win home opener

REDMOND — The Oregon High Desert Storm indoor semipro football team defeated the Washington Elite 58-20 on Sunday night at First Interstate Bank Center in their home opener. No game stats or details were provided.

The Storm (1-1) play in the American West Football Conference, which this season includes six teams: the Storm, the Elite, the Rush, the Idaho Horsemen, the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks, and the SoCal Red Tails.

In a recent addition to the schedule, the Storm are scheduled to play Saturday at 7 p.m. at the SoCal Red Tails, whose home arena is the Grand Arena in the City of Industry, Calif., east of Los Angeles.

The Storm are scheduled to play nine regular season games, the final game slated for June 18. Their next home game is against the Rush on April 30.

Tickets, a complete schedule and more information are available at www.oregonstorm.com.

—Bulletin staff report

