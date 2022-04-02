ifb
Buy Now

The Oregon High Desert Storm’s Terrious Triplett (6) runs for the goal line during a game last season in Redmond.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

LOCAL FOOTBALL

High Desert Storm home opener is Sunday night

The Oregon High Desert Storm indoor semipro football team will play its 2022 home opener against the Washington Elite Sunday at 7 p.m. at the First Interstate Bank Center in Redmond.

The Storm lost their opening game of the season at the Tri-City (Wash.) Rush 51-13 on March 26.

The High Desert Storm play in the American West Football Conference, which this season includes six teams: the Storm, the Elite, the Rush, the Idaho Horsemen, the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks, and the SoCal Red Tails.

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

Arena football is exclusively played indoors on a 50-yard field, with eight players on each team. Players can be tackled into walls that run up against the sidelines of the field.

The Storm finished 8-4 in their debut season last year after falling to the Idaho Horsemen in an AWFC playoff on Aug. 30 — just missing a bid to the league’s championship game.

The High Desert Storm are scheduled to play eight regular season games, the final game slated for June 18. After Sunday night's game, the Storm are not scheduled to play again until April 23 at Wenatchee. Their next home game after Sunday is against the Rush on April 30.

Tickets, a complete schedule and more information are available at www.oregonstorm.com.

—Bulletin staff report

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.