The state’s top swimmers will plunge into the pool at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton on Friday at the OSAA state championships with hopes of making it through the prelims and on to the finals Saturday, when the goal will be to finish on the awards podium.
Bend High, Summit, Mountain View, Redmond, Ridgeview, Sisters and Madras are sending teams to compete among the state’s top swimmers. Ten Central Oregon swimmers who placed in individual events at state in 2019 are making a return appearance in 2020.
Bend, Summit and Mountain View will compete in the Class 6A meet, Redmond and Ridgeview in the 5A meet. Sisters and Madras will compete in the 4A/3A/2A/1A meet.
Bend High will be well-represented at state, with at least one swimmer in 19 of the meet’s 22 events.
Sarah Shaffer (200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly), Paige Lyons (200 and 500 freestyle), Lance Borgers (200 and 500 freestyle), Parker Ruggles (200 and 500 freestyle), Ula McPherson (50 and 100 freestyle), Brenden Reeves (200 individual medley and 100 butterfly), Maria Wold (100 butterfly and 200 IM), Gharret Brockman (100 backstroke and 100 butterfly) and Melia Costa (50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke) will all compete in multiple individual events for the Lava Bears. Many will also compete as members of the five qualifying Bend relay teams.
Summit will be represented by Ani Husaby (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke), Kian Warnock (200 freestyle and 100 freestyle), Ginger Kiefer (50 freestyle and 100 backstroke), Hunter Craft (100 backstroke and 100 butterfly), Kaylee Elsom (500 freestyle) and Delaney Skuse (500 freestyle). Summit has also qualified teams in all three girls relays and in the 200- and 400-yards boys relays.
Mountain View will send Durgan McKean to race in the 200 IM and the 100 freestyle as well as Elli Williams to compete in the 50 and 100 freestyle.
The Cougars’ Kinley Wigle will compete in the 100 breaststroke.
All three of the Redmond boys relay teams advanced to state, including the Panthers’ district-champion 200 medley relay.
Sophomore Ryan Konop, winner of the 50 and 100 freestyle races at districts, is the No. 1 seed in the 50 free and No. 2 in the 100.
“He’s been to a lot of other big club meets. He’s pretty confident in competing in a big (club) event,” Redmond coach Denise DeLeone said. “He seems calm this week, but I’m sure he’s a little nervous because he is seeded so high.”
Ridgeview is sending three girls and a relay team to state. The Ravens’ 200 IM relay team as well as Gwen Arthur in the 200 IM, Drew Harding in the 500 freestyle and Kylie Nofziger in the 100 backstroke will race on Friday.
Sisters senior Lydia Bartlett enters the meet with the fastest seed time in both the 200 and 500 freestyle. She is also on the Outlaws’ state-qualifying 200 freestyle relay team with Iris Kiez, Mary Root and Laura Clem.
Clayten Heuberger qualified in the 100 freestyle, Austen Heuberger in the 200 freestyle, and Osmond Bates in the 100 breaststroke for the Outlaws. The Sisters boys also qualified in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Two Madras swimmers qualified and will race in three different individual events.
Julian Hollingshead made the cut in the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly, and Colby Anderson qualified in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly. Hollingshead and Anderson are both on the White Buffaloes’ qualifying 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
