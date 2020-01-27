Local finishes 6th in snow bikecross
ASPEN, Colorado — Redmond’s Darrin Mees finished sixth in the snow bikecross Saturday at the Winter X Games.
Mees placed fourth in his semifinal heat to advance to the final.
Canadian Cody Matechuk took the gold medal for the third consecutive year.
Mees was competing in the X Games snow bikecross for the fourth straight year, having finished fourth in both 2018 and 2019. Snow bikes are a cross between a snowmobile and a dirt bike.
Bend’s Hunter Hess finished eighth in Friday night’s ski superpipe qualifying at the X Games and did not advance to Sunday’s final, won by Alex Ferreira, of Aspen.
Hess, 21, has seven top-10 placings in World Cup halfpipe ski events and was competing in his first X Games. He was an alternate at the 2019 X Games.
— Bulletin staff report
