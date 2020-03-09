NORDIC SKIING
Local skiers set for junior nationals
The Bend-based Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation has qualified and is sending 14 cross-country skiers to the 2020 U.S. Junior National Championships at the Auburn Ski Club in Soda Springs, California, Monday through Saturday.
Leading the way for MBSEF is Annie McColgan, a Bend High senior, racing in the U18 class. McColgan just recently returned from the FIS Nations Cup races in Falun, Sweden. McColgan was in the U16 gold-medal relay team in the 2018 Junior National Championships.
Joining McColgan on the team are Hunter Greene, U20, MBSEF post-graduate; Maya Arneson, U18, Summit High School; Sarah Kilroy, U18, Redmond Proficiency Academy; Anton Micek, U18, Bend High; Jeffrey Bert, U18, Summit; Jack Conde, U18, Summit; Katelyn Costello, U18, RPA; Ashley Boone, U16, Summit; Zachary Jayne, U16, Summit; Evan Grover, U16, Summit; Cole Shockey U16, Mountain View; Greta Leitheiser, U16, Summit; and Claire McDonald, U16, Summit.
Joining these 14 skiers on the Junior Nationals coaching staff are MBSEF coaches Kelly Simoneau, Bill Hokanson, Zach Hill and Dan Simoneau.
Each skier will compete in an interval-start classic race, freestyle sprint race, a mass-start freestyle race, and a classic relay race over the course of six days.
Skiers qualified for the Junior National Team through a series of races held at Mt. Bachelor, Mt. Spokane, Washington, and Winthrop, Washington.
—Bulletin staff report
