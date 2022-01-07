The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation's Great Nordeen — the largest cross-country ski race in Central Oregon — is scheduled for Jan. 23 and runs from Mt. Bachelor to Wanoga Sno-park on Deschutes National Forest trails.
The 19th edition of the MBSEF Great Nordeen includes 30-kilometer and 18K options. The race starts in front of the West Village Lodge at Mt. Bachelor and descends to Wanoga.
Also part of the Great Nordeen is a 15K fatbike race, starting from Mt. Bachelor’s Sunrise Lodge and following the same route as the 18K ski race.
Following the race, MBSEF will host an awards party with beer, soda and appetizers for all participants.
The Great Nordeen is a benefit for MBSEF, which offers youth skiing and snowboarding programs. Registration is available at www.mbsef.org or by calling 541-388-0002.
On Jan. 29, the Tour of Meissner 30K classic nordic race will be held at Virginia Meissner Sno-park, just southwest of Bend. The race includes an 8 a.m. mass start, with four waves of 50 skiers per wave. There is also a wooden-ski division offered.
Registration for the Tour of Meissner is available at www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=244164. The race is limited to 200 participants, and registration deadline is Jan. 24. The suggested donation to Meissner Nordic is $20.
The top three male and female skiers receive a Free Range Equipment Phanny Pack with the Meissner logo. There are also age-group awards, with an awards party at the finish.
