7-on-7 football to start Monday
Starting Monday, seven-on-seven football and linemen challenges will begin to be played in Central Oregon.
Ten of the local high school teams — Mountain View, Summit, Redmond, Ridgeview, Crook County, Sisters, Madras, La Pine, Sisters and Culver — will take a step toward getting back on the gridiron.
“It is kinda like what teams do at summer football camps at colleges,” said Culver coach Shea Little. “It gives everyone an opportunity to get a little bit of football in.”
Seven-on-seven football is a form of non-contact football without linemen.
Through Nov. 18, the teams will play at various schools throughout the area on Mondays and Wednesdays each week.
While the players and coaches will be the same ones that play for teams once football makes it return, technically, they are club teams and not high school teams.
When the Oregon School Activities Association pushed back the start of official fall sports and moved them to the spring as part of its reshuffling of the sports season, it left open an option for schools to compete in seven-on-seven club football this fall.
