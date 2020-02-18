Local teams place at state event
Three Central Oregon squads were among the placing teams at the OSAA state cheerleading championships, staged Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Ridgeview claimed second place in the Class 5A division. Team members are Kaytlyn Barber, Marissa James, Suzannah Frolov, Callie Flemmer, Kylie Angerhofer, Jamie Drake, Madison Princehorn, Jordyn Haser, Presley Scurlock, Vivian Landon, Peyton Browning and Kaylen McAdams. The Ravens are coached by Shantell Bourgeois.
Sisters took fourth place in the 4A division. Team members include McKenna Brinkman, Rachelle Dale, AriAnne Griffy, Kaylee Huber, Adelynn Kroytz, Claire Landon, Taylor Robertson, McKenzie Shelswell-White, Victoria Shelswell-White and Paola Villagomez. The Outlaws are coached by Gabrielle Griffy.
Redmond placed fifth in the Coed Small classification. Team members are Reese Aldous, Cole Barkley, Tabitha Carson, Kinzie Dixon, Ali Duarte, Sophia English, Garrett Green, Victoria Harvey, Madalyne Lacerte, Hannah Owen, Kirsten Sarha and Kassidee Trammel. The Panthers are coached by Cindy Baumgartner and Jenna Meinig.
—Bulletin staff report
