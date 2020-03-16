PREP BASKETBALL
Centra Oregon all-star showcase postponed
An all-star basketball event featuring top high school players from around Central Oregon has been postponed.
The event, including a girls game, a boys game and a skills competition, was scheduled for April 1 at Summit High School. The postponement is in response to steps being taken statewide and beyond to avoid large group gatherings to help prevent spread of the coronavirus.
According to organizer Josh Cordell, executive director of Sko Youth Sports, the event, sponsored by Rebound Physical Therapy, could be rescheduled for later this spring.
For more information, go to SkoYouthSports.org or email josh@skoyouthsports.
—Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.