LOCAL GOLF
Brasada golfer gets 2 aces in 1 round
Local golfer Meg Mendlin made two holes-in-one in one round on Saturday at Brasada Ranch just outside of Bend, according to Zach Swoffer, director of club operations at Brasada.
Mendlin is a Brasada golf member and was playing in the 2021 Member-Member Invitational.
It was a “shotgun start,” so Mendlin and her group started on the back nine. On the first par 3 of the day, No. 12, Mendlin hit her gap wedge from 71 yards, capturing her first ace of the day, and her first since 2019.
On No. 4, from about 120 yards out, Mendlin got her second hole-in-one of the round. It was the third and fourth aces of her life, but her first (and second) at Brasada Ranch.
Swoffer said the odds of getting two holes-in-one in one round are about 67 million to one.
—Bulletin staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.