SUNRIVER — After three days and 54 holes of golf, the Oregon Open Invitational at Crosswater Club was decided in a one-hole playoff Thursday after Jeff Gove and Shane Prante were tied at 207 (9-under par).
In the decisive hole on No. 18, Prante, of DuPont, Washington, hit into a sand trap, giving Gove enough cushion to secure his first Oregon Open victory and $8,500.
“I was happy to be in a playoff and anytime you have a chance at winning it is exciting,” said Gove, of the Idaho Golf Club in Sandpoint, Idaho. “Competing in golf, there is nothing like it. It is so fun, you can feel the nerves and the energy, I’m really excited to have won.”
The Oregon Open is one of five major championships conducted by the Pacific Northwest Section of the PGA, which includes 1,100 PGA members and associates in Washington, Oregon, Northern Idaho, Western Montana and Alaska.
Over the three days of the tournament, Gove was consistent, shooting a 70 in the first round, a 68 in the second and a 69 in the third and final round. He had 15 birdies against six bogeys throughout the tournament.
Gove has twice won the Washington Open, but winning the Oregon Open will certainly be memorable.
Thirty years ago, Jeff’s uncle Michael Gove won the 1992 Oregon Open at Woodlands Golf Course in Sunriver. Michael played in the first two rounds of the tournament this week, but did not make the cut for Thursday and spent the final round watching his nephew win the tournament.
“For me to have a chance to play with him in the first two rounds in the same group was really special,” Jeff Gove said. “Then for me to come out on top today was icing on the cake.”
In the same final trio with Gove was Andrew Von Lossow, of the Manito Golf and Country Club in Spokane, Washington, who finished tied for third and was the highest-placing amateur golfer. (The Oregon Open included 104 professionals and 104 amateurs.)
“I’ve never played in the final group in a sanctioned event like this, so that was cool to be in the mix,” Von Lossow said. “You know what is at stake, but you have to keep to your process to what got you here. You want everything to be perfect, but you have to stick to your routine.”
The 34-year-old who played golf for Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay finished ninth at the Oregon Open last year.
Tuesday was Von Lossow’s best round of the tournament, as he shot a 68 and had five birdies. The second day he carded a 70 to land him in Thursday's final group.
The final round proved to be the most challenging for Von Lossow, who had three bogeys to finish with 209 (7-under).
Trying to stay composed with what was at stake became a challenge for Von Lossow.
“You want to keep jumping ahead in your mind,” Von Lossow said. “You have to stay present. I think all golfers in tournaments put your overall goal too much in front of you rather than what got you there.”
Jesse Heinly of Bend's Awbrey Glen Golf Club finished tied for 11th (215, 1-under) and was the only local golfer to finish the tournament with a score below par.
