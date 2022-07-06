It has been a week since UCLA and USC broke their century-long ties with the Pac-12 Conference and bolted for the Big Ten Conference, starting in 2024.
The move sent shockwaves through the college sports landscape, leaving the 10 remaining teams in the Pac-12 wondering what is next for the "Conference of Champions" beyond 2024.
“USC and UCLA are two big brand names that the Pac-12 needs,” said Tony Graziani, an assistant coach for the Summit High football team who played quarterback for Oregon in the mid-1990s and was part of the 1995 Rose Bowl team. “I was shocked when I heard the news.”
The shock was that UCLA and USC actually pulled the trigger, not the schools' reasoning behind it. It has been reported that by switching conferences, both the Southern California schools can more than double their athletic departments' revenues.
In 2021, the Pac-12 distributed nearly $20 million ($19.8) to each of its 12 member schools while each Big Ten school made $46.1 million, according to the AP. Both conferences are chasing the SEC, which brought in $54.6 million per school the past fiscal year. Those figures could swell even more with upcoming TV rights deals for the Big Ten.
“I think the LA schools just jumped ship when it was hot,” said Joey Wong, a member of Oregon State's 2007 College World Series national title team, now coaching the Bend Elks. “Obviously growing up in the Northwest you would have loved to see the Pac stick together. But the new landscape of college sports isn’t college sports anymore.
“You can’t blame anyone for doing that because money is the ruler of the world,” Wong added.
Not only has the Pac-12 fallen behind the Big Ten and the SEC in earnings, but also on the field in the big money-maker sport — football. In the College Football Playoff era that began in 2014, only twice has a Pac-12 team made it to the four-team playoff (Oregon 2014-15) and Washington (2016-17), with neither winning the title.
On the other hand, only twice in the era has a Big Ten team failed to reach the playoff, with Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State all earning trips, and Ohio State winning the first CFP national championship over Oregon in 2015.
Of course, the SEC has dominated with the most appearances (10) and national championships (five).
On Tuesday, the Pac-12 released a statement saying that the conference’s board of directors met to “immediately begin negotiations for its next media rights agreement.”
What that deal entails, and what the Pac-12 (8? 10?) Conference looks like is anyone's guess. Washington and Oregon have expressed interest in joining USC and UCLA in the Big Ten, but the interest is reportedly not mutual yet.
According to The Athletic, the Big 12 Conference — which is losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC — is in "serious" talks with six Pac-12 schools: Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.
Perhaps the Big 12 nabs those teams to form another mega conference. Or maybe the Pac-12 merges with the ACC to create another bi-coastal super conference.
Everything appears to be on the table.
"You hope everyone can stick together, but if they can’t you hope that they can transition into any super conference," Wong said. "As a Beaver you hope you get into whatever the new conference is."
What happens with the Pac-12 Conference will eventually be sorted out. But in the present, just a week after the shift, those who spent decades enjoying the Conference of Champions that has been around since 1915 are left with a bitter taste in their mouths.
“Everyone is upset because it is breaking up the tradition and everything that we built over the 100 years,” Graziani said. “Everyone I grew up with wanted to play in the Pac-10 and play in the Rose Bowl. It is sad because there are no more traditions. It was a sad day for the whole West Coast.”
