All the Oregon High Desert Storm can do right now is wait.
The Storm secured a playoff spot and completed their regular season with a 30-15 win on the road over the Yakima (Wash.) Canines last Friday. But most other teams in the American West Football Conference — a pro arena league with five teams throughout the Northwest — still have two regular season games left. So while the Storm currently sit atop the AWFC standings at 7-3, their playoff future will be decided over the next two weeks.
They could go anywhere from hosting the championship game as early as Aug. 28 to having to travel for a first-round playoff game as early as Aug. 21. (Dates are still to be determined.) Three teams make the league playoffs, with the regular-season conference champion advancing straight to the title game, and the other two teams playing each other to advance to the title game.
“We just need to get ourselves ready to play,” said Storm head coach Keith Evans. “Whether it be Idaho or Tri-City, because we can’t control where we go, but we are going to have to play the game. We need to focus in and be ready to play smart football.”
If the Storm end up atop the league standings, they will host the AWFC championship game at First Interstate Bank Center in Redmond, where they went 5-0. Three of their five home wins came against the conference's two other playoff teams, the Tri-City (Wash.) Rush and the Idaho Horsemen, whom they beat twice.
However, it might not be that simple for the Storm. The conference's playoff format is based on record, point-differential and head-to-head records.
The Rush (6-2) hold the tiebreaker over the Storm, having beaten them twice already this season. A win next week over the Yakima Canines would give the Rush as many wins as the Storm heading into their final regular-season game against the Horsemen. The Rush have both the head-to-head advantage and point-differential over the Storm.
“We are hoping for Yakima to shock the world and beat Tri-City,” Evans said.
Two wins for the Rush would mean the championship would be held at the Hapo Event Center in Pasco, Washington. Of course, the Rush could also lose to the Horsemen (6-3) after defeating Yakima. That would create even more playoff chaos.
That would mean all three playoff teams would be tied in the standings at 7-3. Based on the league tiebreaker rules, a three-way tie would be the worst-case scenario for the Storm, meaning they would likely have to travel for a first-round playoff game.
The ideal — and probably most unlikely — scenario for the Storm would be for the Rush to lose both their remaining games. That would mean the Storm would host the championship game in Redmond.
The second-best outcome for the Storm would be for the Rush to win both of their remaining games, meaning the Storm would host a first-round playoff game.
“We’d love to be home,” Evans said. “But that is out of our hands at this point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.