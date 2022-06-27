Bend's Sarah Max finished second in the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder cycling race, staged Wednesday through Sunday on gravel roads through the Central Oregon Cascades.
The five-day race started and finished in Sisters and included 362 miles and 33,560 feet of climbing. It featured some of the top gravel cyclists in the country.
Sofia Gomez Villafañe, of Heber City, Utah, won the women's competition in 17 hours, 39 minutes, 20 seconds. Max was second in 17:54:28, and Sarah Sturm, of Durango, Colorado, took third in 17:58:31.
Bend's Heather Jackson was fourth in 18:00:55 and Serena Gordon, also of Bend, finished sixth in 18:29:26. Another Bend rider, Rebecca Fahringer, took seventh in 18:51:37.
Max, 47, won the 129.5-mile Belgian Waffle Ride North Carolina on June 11, only one week after finishing 11th (11:19:06) in the 200-mile Unbound Gravel race in Kansas, widely regarded as the most prestigious gravel race in the world. Gomez Villafañe was coming off a victory at Unbound.
In the men's race at the Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder, Christopher Blevins, of Durango, Colorado, won in 14:56:45 and Peter Stetina, of Santa Rosa, California, was second in 14:58:53. Howard Grotts, of Durango, took third in 15:03:39.
