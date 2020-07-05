On his worst day as a caddie, Jasper Tadjiki had about 60 golfers tell him "no thanks."
But he never gave up, and now the Bend High senior has a full-ride scholarship to the University of Oregon — thanks to caddying.
Tadjiki was one of two students from Oregon awarded the Evans Scholarship, a full housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies, following a final selection interview held in February at Waverley Country Club in Portland.
The scholarship’s four criteria include a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character. The Evans Scholarship is valued at an estimated $120,000 over four years.
Tadjiki earned a 3.6 GPA, scored a 23 on the ACT, and yes, he has carried golfers' bags on many 18-hole rounds, mostly at Bend Golf Club, over the past two years.
"I would take anything I could get my hands on," Tadjiki said. "I would wake up at 6, get there before the first group went out. I would ask everyone who came up to the driving range, 'Hey, can I caddie for you?' My worst day, I had 60 people say no to me. That just sucked. But I got a loop at the end. Some days were super easy, where I just had to ask one person."
Tadjiki said pay averaged about $20 per 18-hole round.
One of four siblings, Tadjiki insisted that he is a caddie, not a golfer. In fact, he said he has never even played a round of golf in his life.
That is not something he necessarily shares with golfers for whom he caddies, but he believes it can give them an advantage when he carries their bags.
"Sometimes golfers only think a certain way," Tadjiki explained. "Since I'm solely a caddie, I can see things from a different perspective. It's really about being there when they need you. If they don't need me, then I say nothing. But if someone is unsure, should I go with the 7 or the 8 iron? I'll say, 'Well, I think you should go with the 8 because it's pretty windy and you've been hitting long all day.'"
Tadjiki caddied mostly regular recreational rounds, but he also caddied in about four tournaments over the last couple of years.
"By the start of my second year, I had it down," he said. "I felt like I was a very good caddie."
Tadjiki credited local Central Oregon golfer Stein Swenson with showing him the basics of caddying, and said he is grateful for the support of Bend Golf Club head pro Emily Anderson.
"They helped me out from the start," he said. "I didn't know anything about golf, actually, when I started caddying. I had never golfed before, and I still haven't."
Instead of golf, Tadjiki enjoys running, nordic skiing and Ultimate Frisbee. He plans to major in chemistry at Oregon and he hopes to eventually return to Bend to work as a chemist at Bend Research Inc., which specializes in the development of pharmaceutical and health science technologies.
The Western Golf Association, headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, has supported the Chick Evans Scholarship Program through the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930. Scholarship funds come mostly from contributions by more than 30,000 golfers across the country.
Currently, a record 1,010 caddies are enrolled in 18 universities across the nation as Evans Scholars, and more than 11,050 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars since the program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.
The selection meeting in Portland was one of more than 20 such meetings the Evans Scholars Foundation will hold across the country through the spring. An estimated 285 caddies are expected to earn the Evans Scholarship this year.
In addition to Tadjiki, golfers who were awarded the Evans Scholarship at the final selection interview in Portland were Coel Stark, of North Bend; Kiana Coburn, of Vancouver, Washington; and Anton Cole, also of Vancouver.
“These deserving young students epitomize what our program has been about since its creation in 1930,” said WGA Chairman Kevin Buggy. “Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams.”
