Area officials get state assignments
Six local high school basketball officials have been chosen to represent the Central Oregon Basketball Officials Association at upcoming OSAA state championship tournaments.
The COBOA selections include Ryan Douglass, of Bend, for the Class 6A tournament (March 11-14 at the University of Portland); Dave Williams and Maurice Evans, both of Bend, for the 5A tournament (March 10-13 at Oregon State University in Corvallis); Michael Gish, of Prineville, for the 4A tourney (March 12-14 at Forest Grove High School); Mike Larraneta, of Bend, for the 2A tournament (March 5-7 at the Pendleton Convention Center); and Heather Commins, of Redmond, for the 1A tournament (March 4-7 at Baker High School in Baker City).
Alternates from the COBOA are Daryl Rothenbucher, of Prineville; Shayanna Ashworth, of Bend; Scott McCleary, of Bend; and Jeff Tadlock, of Culver.
COBOA commissioner Mike Smith confirmed the selections.
— Bulletin staff report
