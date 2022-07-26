Redmond legion ball

The Redmond SunWest Builders baseball team won the Single-A American Legion state championship in Aurora on Sunday. 

 Submitted photo

A trip to the state tournament was supposed to be the high point of the summer for the Redmond SunWest Builders American Legion baseball team.

But it proved to be much more than that after the squad won four of five games to capture the Single-A American Legion state championship at North Marion High School in Aurora this past weekend.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307,

brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.