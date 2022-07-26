A trip to the state tournament was supposed to be the high point of the summer for the Redmond SunWest Builders American Legion baseball team.
But it proved to be much more than that after the squad won four of five games to capture the Single-A American Legion state championship at North Marion High School in Aurora this past weekend.
“State was just icing on the cake,” said Redmond coach Marc Horner. “We went in playing well and the kids had some great chemistry. All of them had a pretty big role.”
The team of players 19 and younger from Redmond beat Ole Athletics of Eugene 14-4 in the championship game on Sunday to advance to the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament in Vernal, Utah, starting Aug. 5.
It was the second time during the tournament that Redmond beat Ole Athletics by 10 runs. Redmond also accrued wins over teams from Roseburg and North Marion, with its one loss coming against the Columbia Gorge Hustlers of The Dalles after already securing a spot in the title game.
During the five games, Redmond scored 47 total runs. Not all of them were needed, because the pitching staff allowed just 13 runs — no more than four in a single game — during the tournament.
“We scored more runs than we have scored all year,” Horner said. “I think up and down the lineup we hit the ball really well. It was a lot of fun.”
Of the 16 players on SunWest, 12 of them played for Redmond High School this past spring.
“In my 25 years of coaching, this is one of the most mature teams I’ve been a part of,” said Horner, who previously coached at Redmond High for 12 years.
Now Redmond will test itself against the best teams from Alaska, Montana, Wyoming and Utah in an eight-team double-elimination tournament in Utah.
A team from Oregon has won the title eight times since 1986, with the most recent coming in 2013 (Central Point Comets).
But according to Horner, the Northwest Class A Regional, while on a bigger stage and against the region’s top competition, might not be as intense as the state tournament, mainly because the team has now reached the pinnacle of the American Legion season.
“It is not as nerve-wracking,” he said, “because it is our last tournament.”
