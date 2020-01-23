Local athletes set for Winter X Games
Two athletes from Central Oregon are set to compete this weekend in the Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado.
Bend’s Hunter Hess is on the invited athletes list for the men’s ski superpipe, and Redmond’s Darrin Mees is on the invited list for snow bikecross.
The men’s ski superpipe elimination will be held at 6:15 p.m. Pacific time Friday, set for livestreaming on the ESPN app. The men’s ski superpipe final is set for 6 p.m. Sunday, scheduled to air on ESPN.
The snow bikecross elimination and final are set for 2 p.m. Saturday, scheduled to air on ABC.
Mees, 30, is competing in the X Games snow bikecross for the fourth straight year, having finished fourth in both 2018 and 2019. Snow bikes are a cross between a snowmobile and a dirt bike.
Hess, 21, has seven top-10 placings in World Cup halfpipe ski events and will be competing in his first X Games. He was an alternate at the 2019 X Games.
More information available at xgames.com.
— Bulletin staff report
