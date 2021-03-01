HIGH SCHOOL ALPINE SKIING
Summit skiers dominate regional finals
High school alpine skiing regional finals were staged this past week at Hoodoo and Willamette Pass ski areas.
The R.A.C.E.S. league included teams from Summit, Mountain View, Redmond, Sisters, Marist, South Eugene, Sheldon, Churchill, Corvallis, Crescent Valley and West Albany.
In the boys giant slalom on Saturday at Willamette Pass, Harrison Schock of Summit won with a two-run combined time of 2 minutes, 9.82 seconds. Summit's Preston Schock was second (2:10.77) and Bela Chladek of Sisters finished third (2:11.16).
In the girls giant slalom, also Saturday at Willamette Pass, Zoe Doden of Summit won in 2:13.13. Erin Kirksey of Mountain View took second in 2:15.09 and the Storm's Nicole Fournier placed third (2:15.30).
In the boys slalom at Hoodoo on Wednesday, Chladek won in 1:52.66. Preston Schock finished second (1:55.09) and Harrison Schock was third (2:01.26).
In the girls slalom, also at Hoodoo Wednesday, Morgan Berg of Mountain View won in 2:01.47. Brooke Leggat of Summit took second (2:05.70) and Lily Nelson of South Eugene placed third (2:10.17).
High school alpine ski teams in Central Oregon were allowed to start training and racing Feb. 1.
The 2021 Oregon High School Alpine State Championships are scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Mt. Hood Skibowl.
—Bulletin staff report
