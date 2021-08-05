Two Bend 12-year-olds had quite the showing against golfers from around the world.
Asia Young and Owen Greenough each finished in the top 10 of the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships held at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina that wrapped up Saturday.
Greenough, with a score of 223 (+7 over par) over three rounds finish tied for 10th. He was one of 150 12-year-old boy golfers. Young finished third overall among 12-year-old girls after shooting a combined 214 (-2) after 54 holes.
“I knew that it was possible to win it and take top-5,” said Young, who was one of four girls in her division to finish with an overall score below par. “Finishing that well was still a really exciting moment.”
The U.S. Kids Golf World Championships is the world’s largest junior golf tournament, according to its website. The three-day event consists of a Parade of Nations, Parent-Child Tournament, the Van Horn Cup (a one-day best ball tournament made up of the top 12-year old boys and girls, that Greenough and Young each competed in) as well as the three-round tournament.
To qualify, Young and Greenough had to play in local tours and reach Level 11 of U.S. Kids Golf priority status. In order to reach Level 11, young players need to shoot 72 or lower in at least two rounds during a local tour.
Greenough, who participated in the same tournament as a 10-year-old in 2019 placed 73rd, had a memorable three days in North Carolina moving up more than 60 spots in the rankings after being uncertain whether or not he would qualify. He did not reach Level 11 but earned a spot when a couple of other golfers did not accept invitations to compete.
Once at Pinehurst, he made the most of his unexpected opportunity.
“I feel really excited that I got the chance to do it,” said Greenough. “It was questionable if I would even get in. Then to finish in the top 10 was so exciting. I played some pretty well, there were some areas that I could have improved, but I was happy with how I played overall.”
Greenough, a student at Cascades Academy, credited his driver — and three “unbelievably lucky putts” — to his success throughout the tournament. According to his caddy (and father, Ben) he did not miss any of the fairways off the tee throughout the three days.
“None of my drives cost me any extra strokes,” said Greenough. “That was big.”
While Greenough's driver was his friend on the links, Young of Pacific Crest Middle School had the most success with her putter.
On the 18th hole on the final day of the tournament — an admittedly frustrating hole with a bad drive off the tee and less than stellar approach shots — Young sank a 20-foot putt. Not only did the putt save par for the hole, but was the difference between finishing in third or fifth place in the tournament.
“My putter was helping me,” said Young. “I was confident that I could two-putt from anywhere and make 7-footers. I felt like I was in the correct mental state, I was like 'I can do this.'”
Neither Young nor Greenough could compute the number of hours they dedicate to golf. When school is in session, at-home workouts help them sharpen their skills. Then once summer starts, it is hard to pry them away from the Awbrey Glen Golf Club.
It is the mental challenge of golf that both enjoy and keeps them interested in the sport at a young age.
“Everything is going right for you, then the next hole it can go wrong,” said Greenough. “So you always have to be on your toes and be focused.”
The U.S. Kids Golf World Championships certainly brought the challenge.
More than 1,500 kids under the age of 12 from around the world attend the event annually, according to Pinehurst’s website. In Greenough's and Young’s fields alone, there were competitors from the United States, Venezuela, United Arab Emirates, Puerto Rico, Columbia, Peru, Mexico, Japan, Bermuda, Canada, Argentina, Spain and Bolivia.
Young enjoyed meeting and playing against other top golfers from around the world while still trying to see who would finish with the lowest score.
“We are super competitive and everyone wants to place and win,” said Young, who over the tournament played with girls from Venezuela and Texas. “It was kind and welcoming to make new friends.”
