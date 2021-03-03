If a volleyball match is played, but no one is around to see it, did it actually happen?
Tuesday night La Pine was gearing up for its first volleyball match of the season against Harrisburg. Like most other high school competitions so far in this "fall" season, spectators were not allowed and the only way to view was through a livestream from the National Federation of State High School Associations Network (www.nfhsnetwork.com).
The Hawks fell in straight sets to the Eagles (25-19, 25-17, 25-18) in their first match of the year. But no one outside of the teams who were there got to see it.
Instead of a view of the volleyball match through the automated cameras that track the action by following the ball, those who tuned into the stream were welcomed with a video of a speaker hanging from rafters.
Unsure of what caused the camera to malfunction, La Pine athletic director Aaron Flack said he believes the camera was bumped by something prior to the match. The camera was functioning properly shortly after it was installed. He also said that the outdoor cameras functioned properly for the Hawks’ soccer match on Monday.
Flack said that he was told by the NFHS Network that the camera will be back in operation in time for La Pine’s next match against Trinity Lutheran on Thursday.
For the time being, spectators are not allowed to attend high school athletic contests while Central Oregon counties remain in either the high or extreme risk tiers. Livestreams through nfhsnetwork.com are available for many Central Oregon high school events.
Elsewhere in Central Oregon athletics, Grace Toney scored three goals and assisted on another in the Bend High girls soccer team's 5-2 win over Redmond in both teams' season opener on Tuesday at Bend's 15th Street Field.
Lilianuna Lucas and Jordan Welsh scored the other two goals for the Lava Bears. All five of the goals came off of assists, and Katelyn Jolley led the team with two assists.
“We hadn’t been on our home field since Oct. 30 (of 2019)," said Bend coach Gavin Meyers. “It was a nice welcome back for us.”
Junior Isabelle Ludi and sophomore Natalie Lockey scored goals for Madras in the team’s 2-2 tie against Molalla Tuesday evening.
Mountain View boys soccer defeated Redmond 6-1 in the teams' season opener on Tuesday. Kade Ahern led the way with two goals, and Owen Behnke, Parker Harrison, Angel Rosalas and Aiden Willis each added a goal. Shae Sanchez broke the scoring drought for the Panthers.
Hood River Valley got the best of Redmond on the volleyball court Tuesday night, winning 3-1. The Panthers lone win came in the second set, which they won 25-13 before losing the third set and then narrowly losing the decisive fourth set. The Eagles won 25-13, 13-25, 25-17, 25-23. Redmond next plays host to Summit on Thursday evening.
