Playing in its first regional game, the Bend North Little softball picked up its first-ever regional win.

Oregon’s state champions beat Gastineau Channel Little League of Juneau, Alaska, 9-1 Saturday afternoon in the Little League Softball Northwest Region Tournament at Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino, California. Teams from Oregon, Alaska, Montana, Idaho, Washington and Wyoming are competing for a spot in the Little League Softball World Series, Aug. 6-13 in Greenville, North Carolina.

