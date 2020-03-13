Little League calls for delay of season
Little League International on Friday announced it is recommending that its leagues suspend all activities until at least April 6.
“For those leagues that have already begun their seasons, we kindly ask that you postpone all league activity that may involve the gathering of individuals for games, practices, events, or meetings,” the organization said in a statement on its website. “If you have not started your season, we kindly ask that you modify your schedule and season plans to start no earlier than April 6.”
The start date of the Little League International Tournament has not yet been postponed, and Little League International said it “will be considerate of the missed game play opportunities as we establish a new policy for tournament eligibility for the 2020 tournament season.”
The Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is scheduled for Aug. 20-30 this year.
— The Washington Post
