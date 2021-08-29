The Taylor, Mich., Little League team celebrates after getting the final out of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Hamilton, Ohio, in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Taylor, Mich.'s Ethan Van Belle delivers during the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Hamilton, Ohio, in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Hamilton, Ohio's Chance Retherford delivers during the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Taylor, Mich., in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Taylor, Mich.'s Cameron Thorning (23) beats out an infield single as Hamilton, Ohio's Gage Maggard (5) makes a late toss to first baseman Kaleb Harden (10) during the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
Taylor, Mich.'s Gavin Ulin (3) gets a hug from a coach after getting the final out of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Hamilton, Ohio, in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Taylor, Mich., players celebrate their win over Hamilton, Ohio, during the Little League World Series Championship baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
Hamilton, Ohio's Chance Retherford, left, along with Noah Davidson (16) and Gage Maggard stand on the field after their loss to Taylor, Mich., in the Little League World Series Championship baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
Taylor, Mich., playrers poses with the World Series Champion banner after their win over Hamilton, Ohio, in the Little League World Series Championship baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
The Taylor, Mich., Little League team, right, celebrates as Hamilton, Ohio's Chance Retherford (18) walks to his dugout after flying out to end the Little League World Series Championship baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Taylor, Mich.'s Ethan Van Belle (13) and Gavin Ulin celebrate an inning ending double play against Hamilton, Ohio, as they run off the field during the fifth inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
Taylor, Mich., catcher Cameron Thorning, right, and Jackson Surma, second from left, begin to celebrate after getting the final out of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Hamilton, Ohio, in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
The Taylor, Mich., Little League team celebrates after getting the final out of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Hamilton, Ohio, in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Taylor, Mich., players jog around the stadium with the World Series Champions banner after defeating Hamilton, Ohio, in the Little League World Series Championship baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
From left to right, Taylor, Mich.'s Ethan Van Belle, Max LaForest and Jaxon Shufeldt tip their caps to their fans in the stands after their win over Hamilton, Ohio, in the Little League World Series Championship baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
Hamilton, Ohio's Gage Maggard (5) reacts to a loss in the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Taylor, Mich., in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Taylor, Mich., catcher Cameron Thorning celebrates with Ethan Van Belle (13) as Max LaForest and Lucas Farner (9) celebrate in the background after their win over Hamilton, Ohio, in the Little League World Series Championship baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
Taylor, Mich.'s Jakob Furkas, left, and Cameron Thorning celebrate their win over Hamilton, Ohio, in the Little League World Series Championship baseball game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
The Taylor, Mich., Little League team celebrates after getting the final out of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Hamilton, Ohio, in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Players with Michigan's Taylor North Little League celebrated their win over Ohio’s Hamilton West Side Little League during the Little League World Series championship game in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. Michigan won 5-2, the first Little League championship victory for the state since 1959. In Sunday's consolation game, Honolulu Little League won 5-0 over South Dakota’s Sioux Falls Little League.
