Players with Michigan's Taylor North Little League celebrated their win over Ohio’s Hamilton West Side Little League during the Little League World Series championship game in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. Michigan won 5-2, the first Little League championship victory for the state since 1959. In Sunday's consolation game, Honolulu Little League won 5-0 over South Dakota’s Sioux Falls Little League.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.