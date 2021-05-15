LA PINE — Strange as it sounds, when the La Pine High School baseball team started practicing this spring, it took place on the baseball field. Typically, the field is under several feet of snow and the school’s gym serves as the team’s practice field the first couple weeks of practice.
The practice venue was the only thing that seemed to change for the Hawks this spring.
The delayed start and shortened 2021 season has had little impact on the Hawks as they once again find themselves in the hunt for a third state title.
“This year we are a powerful team,” said La Pine coach Bo DeForest. “I think we could end up with another championship at the end of it if we continue to play good, sound baseball.”
Following Friday’s doubleheader sweep to cap off the regular season — La Pine dominated Creswell 15-2 and 16-0 in what DeForest called “tune-up games” — the Hawks will be one of the eight teams in the 3A Culminating Week State Championship which starts Tuesday.
Since 2018, La Pine has been the team to beat in the postseason, but no team has been able to knock off the Hawks in eight straight postseason games.
Extending the streak to 11 games would result in another championship.
"The pressure is there," said senior Bryce Coble. "It is win or go home. You just have to go out there and show them what you are made of and play with no regrets."
The Hawks hoped to repeat in 2020, but a couple weeks into their title defense, COVID-19 put an end to a possible run at a third consecutive title. The high school spring season was canceled in the early stages of the pandemic.
The Hawks had positioned themselves to be the first baseball team at any level to win three consecutive state championships since Drain High School from 1949-1951. The two-time defending champs believed they had the horses to make another run and make history.
The last time the Hawks made a run through the postseason, the seniors on this team now were just sophomores. The roles of the five players with two championships under their belts are starkly different than in 2019.
Back in 2019, Alex Farnsworth and Coble were being shown the ropes by the elders in the program. Now, they are returning the favor to the seven players who, before this season, had not played a pitch of high school baseball.
“This season has been about taking a hold of that leadership role," said Farnsworth. "Teaching the young guys how to win and what the standard is of this program.”
Only five players from the team that dog piled at Volcano Stadium in Salem back in 2019 are still on the team.
Despite the roster turnover, the Hawks won 10 of 13 games on the season with the only losses coming against fellow contender Santiam Christian (twice) and to 6A Mountain View which has proven to be the area’s top team this spring.
They have done so with a potent offense, scoring 11 runs a game while only allowing four.
“It was a comeback year since we didn’t get a season last year and losing all our seniors,” said Coble. “This year was about teaching the younger guys our program and then playing our game. We were successful.”
The 2021 team is reminiscent of the first championship team. Players can really mash the ball, unlike the 2019 championship team that won by playing smallball. To win three games next week, DeForset thinks they will need to blend the two styles.
"We are going to see a lot harder and faster pitching," said the coach. "So we will have to be ready to compete at a high level."
The program is all too aware that the postseason is a different animal. But the players feel prepared to play Tuesday.
“We know what to expect. We know we have that target on our back,” said Coble. “We are ready for it.”
