LA QUINTA, Calif. — Phil Mickelson struggled off the tee Thursday in his first round of the year, shooting a 2-under-par 70 to fall six strokes behind leaders Zac Blair and Grayson Murray at The American Express.

“I didn’t score as I probably could have or wanted to, but I really had a good day,” said Mickelson, the 49-year-old Hall of Famer competing for the first time since early November. “It wasn’t quite as sharp as I wanted it to be, maybe a little bit rusty, but it was a good first day.”

Murray and Blair shot 64 in sunny and mostly calm conditions. Murray closed with a bogey on the par-4 ninth hole on PGA West’s Stadium Course.

“I’ve been here since Dec. 30 working on the game and I feel like I probably am the most prepared of the field for all three courses,” said Murray, the 2017 Barbasol Championship winner. “Coming off of a long offseason you never expect to come out the gates like I did firing, but I’m comfortable around all three of these courses. … I love it out here in the desert.”

Blair had a bogey-free round at La Quinta Country Club.

Also Thursday:

Kang grabs 2-stroke lead at LPGA season opener: American Danielle Kang birdied half the holes at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, made a single bogey, and her 8-under 63 was enough to carve out a two-shot lead at the LPGA’s season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

Top-ranked Koepka tied for 3rd in Abu Dhabi: Brooks Koepka shot a 6-under 66 in his return to competition after a knee injury and was tied for third place after the opening round of the Abu Dhabi Championship. Koepka, ranked No. 1 in the world, missed three months after re-injuring his knee when he slipped while walking off the tee on Oct. 18 at the CJ Cup in South Korea. The four-time major winner is two shots behind co-leaders Shaun Norris and Renato Paratore .