Entering the home stretch of the high school water polo season, the Summit boys remain undefeated in Southern League play.
Although, after three quarters on Tuesday night at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center in Bend, it looked as though Mountain View would complete the come-from-behind win and halt the Storm’s unbeaten streak.
The Cougars quickly fell behind 5-1 in the first half, but roared back in the third quarter to tie the game 5-5.
After that, however, it was all Storm, as they scored five points in the final period to secure the 10-5 win. Junior Ryder Cook led the way for Summit with five goals.
“A big thing I have been working on with this team is playing with confidence and having confidence in each other, and a confidence in themselves to put teams away,” said Summit's first-year coach Madison Berggren. “I think that is an important thing for a successful team … having confidence in each other and themselves.”
And there is certainly confidence in their top-scorer Cook.
Cook continued to do what he has done all season — put the ball in the goal. He has 64 goals this season, which leads the team by a significant margin. Through 13 games this fall, Cook leads the Storm in goals, assists and steals.
He was a key player in Summit’s 2019 state tournament team as a savvy freshman.
“Ryder has stepped into a really big leadership role,” Berggren said. “We needed someone to fill those shoes. He is one of the older players and has some of the most experience of anyone in Central Oregon. He is very passionate about the sport and at the end of the day that is all you can ask for.”
Cook's passion for the sport can be traced back to where he moved to Bend from — Newport Beach, California — where water polo is king.
“I’ve been playing for 10 years,” Cook said. “Most people here have been playing for four to five years so that gives you a little bit of an edge.”
Water polo is a year-round sport for Cook. When he’s not competing with the Storm, he’s competing with the Bend Waves — the club water polo team in Central Oregon — or he is spending time in the summer in Southern California with the 6-8 Academy, a full-time immersive training program. At the 6-8 Academy, he is schooled by someone he calls "the Cristiano Ronaldo of water polo" — five-time U.S. Olympian Tony Azevedo.
“That just changed the way I thought about the game,” Cook said. “You get so much pool time and one-on-one time. Having those connections and playing with the best just gets you so ready.”
The Central Oregon water polo scene may not be as intense as in Southern California, but that's been a nice change of pace for Cook.
“I love the community so much,” he said of Central Oregon. “In California there was so much rivalry that you basically hated every team. Here, there are friends everywhere. In the pool, in the locker room, it is all fun.”
With the regular season coming to an end the final week of October, the 2021 season has been a positive experience all around, especially after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Everyone is so excited to be back this season," Berggren said. "People are getting playing time and improving day by day, which is exciting to see for coaches."
