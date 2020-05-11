COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lawsuit accuses Williamson of fraud
A lawsuit filed against Zion Williamson by a former marketing representative is asking him to admit that his family was paid by people acting on behalf of Duke University, as well as on behalf of Nike and Adidas.
Among the requests for admission in a filing last week in Miami-Dade County court was one asking Williamson to admit he knew that his mother, Sharonda Sampson, "demanded and received gifts and economic benefits from persons acting on behalf of Duke University (directly and/or indirectly) to influence you to attend Duke University to play basketball." The filing, by attorneys for Prime Sports Marketing LLC president Gina Smith, asked a similar question involving Williamson's stepfather, Lee Anderson.
Williamson, a former Duke star who was drafted No. 1 overall last year by the New Orleans Pelicans, filed suit against Smith and Prime Sports in June after he signed with Creative Artists Agency. His legal team alleged that Smith's contract with him did not include language mandated by North Carolina law and meant to protect student-athletes from throwing away their college eligibility, and that another violation was committed when neither she nor anyone else at her Florida-based agency registered as an athlete agent in North Carolina.
In response, Smith quickly filed a $100 million lawsuit against Williamson, accusing him and CAA of a litany of offenses, including breach of contract and fraud.
Williamson signed with Prime Sports on April 20, 2019, five days after he declared for the NBA draft following a stellar freshman season at Duke. He then joined CAA on May 30, at which point one of his new representatives reportedly notified Smith that Williamson's agreement with her firm was "hereby terminated and voided effective immediately."
—The Washington Post
